Virtual gathering to take place of Men's Shed members in Tipperary

A virtual gathering of all the Men’s Shed members of County Tipperary will take place at 7pm this Friday, March 26.

The YouTube gathering will celebrate the Men’s Shed movement and make sure members are switching off and keeping well, two key points of the Healthy Ireland Initiative.

Because of Covid-19 restrictions, members no longer meet and chat so this documentary will bring them together through an online celebration of chat, music, demonstrations and laughter.

The documentary, titled When The Shed Light Is On, has been created by Peter O’Toole of the Hothouse Flowers, who made contact with all the Men’s Sheds of Tipperary and invited some musical friends to submit short videos of good wishes and songs.

Some friends who contributed are Mary Coughlan, John Spillane, Greenshine, Ultan Conlan, Cormac Begley, Maitiu O’Casaide, Grainne Hunt, Mescan Brewery, Ken Whelan, Joe Chester, Mundy and the Lord Mayor of Dublin, Hazel Chu.

Members and their family, friends and relations from all sheds of Tipperary will be featured including Nenagh, Thurles, Carrick-on-Suir, Cashel, Cahir, Clonmel, Mullinahone, Clogheen, Glengoole, Silvermines and Ballagh and Tipperary Town.

The documentary has been funded by Tipperary County Council and Healthy Ireland Initiative.

The YouTube link for the documentary is https://youtu.be/mErIYMQi0aE

