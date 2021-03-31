Clonmel Laptop Ensemble feature in online event at The Source

Clonmel Laptop Ensemble are taking part in an online with The Source Arts Centre this Thursday, April 1 at 8pm.

Clonmel Laptop Ensemble is the brainchild of Tipperary musicians, Eamon O’Malley and John O’Dwyer, both well-known for their involvement in the music scene in and around Tipperary over the last decade.

The instruments are laptop computers and synthesizers, the score isn’t read from a sheet but generated by computer code and the ambient sounds produced are accompanied by an immersive visual production and innovative lighting.

In 2020 The Source commissioned a number of musical acts to create long form pieces. In this event we hear one of the completed pieces and chat to the performers.

This week we speak to the Clonmel Laptop Ensemble about the commissioned track 'Coming Soon' which also features on their 'The Chaos Approach' album. The track is a processed, drum and bass inflected piece of electronica.

For more information and how to register visit here.