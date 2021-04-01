Roscrea musicians Séamus Doran and Tadhg Maher release new music video

As part of their ongoing Remembrance Project, Roscrea duo Séamus Doran and Tadhg Maher, in association with Comhaltas Ceoilteóirí Éireann, will launch a new video to the song Thomas MacDonagh (1916), this coming Easter weekend.

The song was composed by Séamus in 2006, to mark the 90th anniversary of the Easter Rising, and the role Cloughjordan native Thomas MacDonagh played in the fight for Irish Freedom.

The song powerfully sung by Tadhg, received widespread acclaim, and featured on the 2008 Album, “Against the Grain, recorded, mixed, and mastered by Peter Maher at Middlewalk Studios Cloughjordan.

The two talented friends have been overwhelmed by the huge positive response to their recent videos, “The Ballad of Michael Hogan”, to commemorate the Centenary of Bloody Sunday, and the most recent composition by Séamus, “My Name It Is Dan Breen”; a tribute to the legendary Tipperary Republican, released in December.

Once again the man behind the camera is Thomas Moyles, owner of avalanche Multi-Media Studios Nenagh, and the video can be viewed on Youtube and Facebook from Friday, April 2.



