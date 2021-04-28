Cashel poet hosts Facebook live event to celebrate Poetry Day Ireland

Join editor of Ireland's avant-garde poetry journal, Michelle Moloney King, in partnership with South Tipperary Arts Centre to celebrate Poetry Day Ireland on April 29.

The Cashel native will lead a Facebook live event at 7.30pm this Thursday bringing the audience along on an adventure from experimental poetic worlds - from surrealism to postmodern works - concluding with visual poetry and a reading along the way.

Hear about Michelle’s journey from lockdown banana bread to becoming a published poet and founder of the successful Beir Bua Journal - Ireland's leading experimental poetry and visual poetry journal.

Michelle first began creative writing after completing her degree in computer science from the University of Limerick.

In 2020, she was nominated for a prestigious Pushcart award from the American Poetry Journal Dream Journal.

Attendees will learn how to write an experimental poem with a simple rhyme and a newspaper or create a visual poem through the informed design of doodling. Attendees will even get a chance to be published in Beir Bua.

Join in with the event at 7.30pm on April 29 on Facebook (https://m.facebook.com/events/1372193509809486 ) to celebrate Poetry Day Ireland 2021. If you can, please bring along: a sheet of paper, pen, marker, crayon, a cup of coffee or tea and a newspaper.

To read more about Michelle’s work or to find poetry resources see her site www.michellemoloneyking.wordpress.com or check out @MoloneyKing on twitter.