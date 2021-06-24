Talented Tipperary student Eve Whelan prepares to release debut EP

Reflection is the title of the debut EP from 18-year-old Clonmel woman Eve Whelan
An 18-year-old Leaving Cert student is set to release her debut EP to all the major streaming services tomorrow, Friday.
Reflection is the title of the first offering from Eve Whelan, who attends the Presentation school in Clonmel.
With a lifelong interest in music, she has been a member of Banna Chluain Meala since she was nine years old and with whom she plays the trumpet.
She has been taking vocal lessons since the age of 11 and has completed all of her grade exams and the senior certificate in Music Theatre and Popular Singing through the Royal Irish Academy of Music.
“I started putting my music on my social media platforms from the end of June 2020 during the first lockdown,” explains Eve, who’s the daughter of Tracy O’Mahony and Andrew Whelan.
“I then taught myself how to use some recording equipment that I received as a birthday gift. Last March I released my debut single Transitions.”
It’s a track that clearly illustrates her abundant talent and bodes well for her future.
“I write, record and mix all of my music from my bedroom studio, playing every instrument myself.
“I write my songs both from personal experience and from observations of the world around me.”
Understandably, Eve says she’s excited about the next stage in her musical journey with Friday’s release of Reflection.
Her music is available on social media platforms including Spotify, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and DistroKid.
