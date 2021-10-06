Search

06/10/2021

Tipperary history lovers invited to tune into Dublin Festival of History finale

Live-streamed events will feature talks with Susan McKay, Myles Dungan, Diarmaid Ferriter, Julie Kavanagh and Andrew Roberts

The Dublin Festival of History

The Dublin Festival of History will feature talks on a wide range of topics this weekend

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

History lovers in Tipperary are invited to tune into the crowning weekend of the Dublin Festival of History on this Saturday and Sunday, October 9 and 10, when events featuring leading Irish and UK writer-historians are being live-streamed from The Printworks, Dublin Castle.

Now in its ninth year, Dublin Festival of History is presented by Dublin City Council and organised by Dublin City Libraries, in partnership with the Dublin City Council Culture Company.

Gendered violence against women during the War of Independence, LGBTQ+ and Ireland’s public history, the Protestant community in Northern Ireland today, family conflict over land, the cruelty of Ireland’s Civil War, the cataclysmic 1882 Phoenix Park murders, along with a sympathetic view of the life and legacy of "the cruelest tyrant" King George III, are the major themes of the climactic big weekend of the festival.

The full programme details, along with information about how to book, is available online at www.dublinfestivalofhistory.ie.

First meeting of participation network will take place in Cahir

