A Presmas Wonderland will be a celebration of Tipperary school's artistic talent

On Friday, December 17 at 8pm the Presentation Secondary School, Clonmel will host a live streamed concert, A Presmas Wonderland.

The concert will be broadcast from the White Memorial Theatre and will celebrate all aspects of the arts in the Presentation. From singing to spoken word, dancing to drama, this concert will have something for everyone.

The concert is a ticket-free event. The organisers are inviting everyone in the Presentation community, past and present, to enjoy the show on the night.

Anybody wishing to see the concert can search on YouTube or click on the link which will be posted on the Presentation Secondary School Facebook page.

Above: Jaden Ryan, Zara Whelan, Sophie Lambe, Roisin Hickey, Sadhbh O’Loughlin, Ellen O’Gorman and Clara Hogan are getting ready for A Presmas Wonderland

There is a long-standing tradition of performance arts in the Presentation.

The school musical, which has been running for over 40 years, is a huge part of school life. Unfortunately, the Covid-19 restrictions have denied the school community of this tradition for the past two years.

Not only does the musical highlight the talent of the students in the school, but it is an act of wellbeing that brings the whole school together. The absence of this event has been felt across all years of the school.

A Presmas Wonderland aims to revive school spirits with an all-inclusive celebration of artistic talent. Students from 1st to 6th Year are involved in the concert and a huge committee of 16 teachers have been working in the background to get this concert to the stage.

Of course, these events rely on generous donations from school partners and local businesses, to whom the school is very grateful.

Those tuning in can look forward to performances from current students, something special from the staff of the Presentation, an insight into the visual arts in the school and some special guests! The organisers are delighted to be joined by past students Rachel Browne, Sarah O’Gorman and Sinead O’Donovan.

Each of these young women left a mark on the music department of the Presentation, and the school is so proud to have kept in touch with them through their Third Level education and careers in the industry over the past few years.

Above: Aoibheann Fahey, Karah O’Donnell, Grace Cooney, Ciara Slattery and Caitlin Brett are looking forward to A Presmas Wonderland

You will also hear from the Amber Flag committee on the wellbeing and positive mental health initiatives that are planned for the New Year.

A Presmas Wonderland not only celebrates the talent in the school but aims to bring the school community back together.

For anybody who wishes to donate to the school improvement fund, there will be a GoFundMe link posted on the school website and social media accounts.

All proceeds from the GoFundMe go towards improving school life for students.