Excitement building ahead of Tipperary school's A Presmas Wonderland

Rachel O’Mahoney, Millie Hewitt, Saoirse Scully, Alice Sweeney, Cara Patterson, Chloe Hickey and Aoibhe Condon are taking part in A Presmas Wonderland. Picture: John D Kelly
The countdown is now well and truly on for A Presmas Wonderland, a live streamed concert that Presentation Secondary School in Clonmel is staging from the White Memorial Theatre at 8pm this Friday night, December 17.
The concert will celebrate all aspects of the arts in the school, from singing to spoken word, dancing to drama, with some special guests and past students.
The event will also support the school improvement fund, and a GoFundMe link is posted on the school website and social media accounts for anyone wishing to donate.
Rachel O’Mahoney, Millie Hewitt, Saoirse Scully, Alice Sweeney, Cara Patterson, Chloe Hickey and Aoibhe Condon are taking part in A Presmas Wonderland. Picture: John D Kelly
County Tipperary Golf Club Ladies Captain Anne Grace presents Sheena Ryan with her prize for becoming ‘Lady Golfer of the Year 2021' at the club. Congrats to Sheena on her consistency this year.
Adam O'Driscoll, Sean Brett and Liam Challen 2nd year taking part in a badminton tournament in the Presentation Convent.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.