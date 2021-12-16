Search

16 Dec 2021

Excitement building ahead of Tipperary school's A Presmas Wonderland

Concert will be live streamed from White Memorial Theatre in Clonmel

A Presmas Wonderland

Rachel O’Mahoney, Millie Hewitt, Saoirse Scully, Alice Sweeney, Cara Patterson, Chloe Hickey and Aoibhe Condon are taking part in A Presmas Wonderland. Picture: John D Kelly

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

The countdown is now well and truly on for A Presmas Wonderland, a live streamed concert that Presentation Secondary School in Clonmel is staging from the White Memorial Theatre at 8pm this Friday night, December 17.

The concert will celebrate all aspects of the arts in the school, from singing to spoken word, dancing to drama, with some special guests and past students.

The event will also support the school improvement fund, and a GoFundMe link is posted on the school website and social media accounts for anyone wishing to donate. 

BIG READ: Well-known Tipperary engineer appointed to prestigious role

Well done!

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media