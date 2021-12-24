Search

24 Dec 2021

Christmas services in the Clonmel churches

Mask wearing and social distancing in operation

Christmas in the churches

Church services in Clonmel begin this evening, Christmas Eve

Ss Peter and Paul’s and Church of the Resurrection
This Christmas there will be some restrictions in place for Masses, the same restrictions at Masses throughout the year. All of the Masses can be attended as usual with mask wearing, social distancing and staying within family pods.
Church of the Resurrection: Christmas Eve, Vigil Mass - 7pm. Christmas Day - 10am.
Ss Peter and Paul’s: Christmas Eve Vigil Masses at 5pm (this is an extra Mass) and 9pm.
Christmas Day, 9.30am, 11am, 12.30pm.
There will be no band at the 12.30pm Mass.
All Masses in Ss Peter and Paul’s can be listened to or viewed online on 108 FM radio and on www.churchservices.tvclonmel
peterpaul

St Mary’s Irishtown
Christmas Eve
Mass at 5.30pm, 8pm and Polish Mass at 9.30pm.
Christmas Day
Mass at 9am, 10.30am and 12 noon.
St Stephen’s Day (Feast of the Holy Family)

Mass at 10.30am and 12 noon.

The Friary
Mass times:

Christmas Eve morning 10am
Christmas Vigil Mass 9pm

Christmas Day

8am and 11.30am

St Stephen’s Day

8am and 11.30am

Monday December 27 to Friday, New Year’s Eve

10am every morning
7.30pm Tuesday evening

New Year’s Day
10am, 5.30pm Mass in Irish, 7pm Saturday Vigil Mass

Confessions:

Wednesday December 22 to Thursday December 23, 12-1pm and 3-5pm.
Christmas Eve, 12-1pm and 2-5pm.

Church of Ireland

Clonmel Union of Parishes
Christmas Eve
St Paul’s Church, Cahir, 9pm, Holy Communion, The Ven J Murray.

Christmas Day
Holy Trinity Church of Ireland, Fethard, 9.30am, Holy Communion, The Ven J Murray.
Old St. Mary’s Church, Clonmel, 11am, Holy Communion, The Ven J Murray.
St Stephen’s Day
St Paul’s Church, Cahir, 9.30pm, Holy Communion, Bishop Michael J Burrows.
Everyone is very welcome to all the services.
Sunday January 2

St Paul’s Church, Cahir, 9.30am, Morning prayer. Mr Brian Dungan.
Old St Mary’s Clonmel, 11am, Morning Prayer, Mr Brian Dungan.

St Oliver’s
Christmas Eve
10am Mass
6–7pm Confessions in the Day Chapel Sacristy
7.15pm Carol Singing
7.30pm First Mass of Christmas.
Christmas Day
9am Mass
12 noon Mass.
St Stephen’s Day
9am Mass
12 noon Mass.
Monday December 27 - New Year’s Eve
10am Mass.
New Year’s Day
Mass at 11.30am and 7.30pm.
Sunday January 2
Mass at 9am and 12 noon.
Monday and Tuesday, January 3 and 4
Mass at 10am.
Wednesday January 5
Mass at 10am and 7.30pm.
Thursday January 6, Mass at 10am.

