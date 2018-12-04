Historian Dr Noreen Higgins McHugh to launch book on tracing Tipperary ancestors

A Drom based historian is set to launch her latest book - a comprehensive guide to tracing ancestors and genealogy in the Excel Theatre in Tipperary town on December 13.

Author Dr Noreen Higgins McHugh's latest book from Flyleaf Press titled Tracing your Tipperary Ancestors is a comprehensive guide to all of the records available for tracing families in Tipperary.

The book is filled with information on what the records contain, how and where they can be accessed, guidance on researching within Irish archives as well as the many online resources now available.

It is well illustrated with maps and with examples of the types of records to be found; and with other relevant background material as well as providing an understanding of the social history of Tipperary and how this history has affected the keeping and survival of records.

Dr Noreen Higgins McHugh is the current secretary of the County Tipperary Historical Society, and holds a Master’s Degree in Local History from University of Limerick, and a PhD from University College Cork.

She has given genealogy classes, and has written many articles for the Tipperary Historical Journal.

The book will be formally launched in the Tipperary Excel Centre, Tipperary Town on Thursday, December 13 at 7.30pm. It will be launched by Des Murnane, President of Tipperary Historical Society.