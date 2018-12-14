Another big win for local jockey Rachael Blackmore

Rachael Blackmore from Killenaule is riding on a high. The twenty-nine year old has had an amazing career since turning professional four years ago and last Tuesday night she received the National Hunt Achievement Award from Horse Racing Ireland where retired female jockeys Nina Carberry and Katie Walsh were also honoured with the inaugural Irish Racing Hero Award for their contribution to the sport. Rachael is just two points off the top spot of the jockeys standings in Ireland on 62 winners for the season. (Paul Townsend is just ahead of her).

Rachael is the middle child of Charles and Eimir Blackmore. Her older brother is a Graphic Designer based in London and her younger sister has just graduated from UCD with a Degree in Law and French. Rachael is a former pupil of Moyglass National School and Loreto Convent in Clonmel. She originally opted for Science in UCD but switched courses to study Equine Science at University College Limerick.

She currently lives in Leighlinbridge Co Carlow which according to Rachael “is an ideal location as it is very central for racing – 40 minutes from the Curragh and only an hour from my family home in Killenaule.” She will be at home in Killenaule for Christmas with her parents, arriving on Christmas Eve and setting off again on St Stephen's morning to race in either Limerick or Leopardstown.

Horses have always been part of Rachael's life. Growing up on her parents dairy farm there were always horses and ponies for her to ride. Both her parents and siblings all ride.

I spoke to Rachael the day after she received her award from Horse Racing Ireland and she was still on a high if a little tired as it had been a late night at the ceremony and an early start as she had to be up to ride out the following morning.

In a world no longer dominated by men thanks to the achievements of Katie Walsh and Nina Carberry, who according to Rachael, “took away any stigma. If you put in the work and you are good enough you will get the chance to prove yourself. There are no barriers in racing, not anymore.” Growing up Rachael was “definitely inspired by Katie and Nina and their achievements.”

Time off is hard enough to come by for professional jockeys. Rachael is a national hunt jockey so she rides all year round. “There are 12 days (it used to be 10 up to this year) at the end of June when there are no racing and the airport is full of jockeys trying to get away for a holiday,” laughs Rachael.

Working unusual hours means that Rachael has to organise herself to make plans and time to meet up with family and friends. “It is something I have gotten better at over time,” she admits. Her down time is usually spent catching up with friends and going to the gym. She enjoys the discipline of attending gym classes and availing of the inhouse personal trainer. She loves the freedom her job offers her and feels very privileged to be in the position that she is.

Since turning professional Rachael has had tremendous success. She rode 11 point-to-point winners and seven winners as an amateur rider before turning professional in March, 2015. She gained her first success when Most Honourable, trained by ‘Shark’ Hanlon (John Joseph Hanlon from Fennis Court, Bagnelstown Co Carlow), was a winner at Clonmel on September 3rd of the same year. Shark Hanlon had also provided Rachael with her initial success as an amateur rider when Stowaway Pearl won at Thurles on February 10th, 2011. With 32 winners, she became the first female jockey to win the Conditional Riders’ title in the 2016/2017 season.

Rachael is quick to praise the support she has received in her career. “I have got unbelievable support from a lot of different trainers.” She is extremely grateful to be in the position she is in and throughout our interview Rachael mentions what a privilege it is for her to ride for different trainers. Her dream is to ride a winner in Cheltenham and with her strong work ethic along with her physical and mental strength it is a dream that could become a reality very soon.