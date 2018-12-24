My Tipperary Life: Chair of North Tipperary IFA Imelda Walsh

What's your idea of a perfect day, or perfect weekend in Tipperary?

Enjoying the greenways and blueways of the Lough Derg area culminating it with some wonderful gastro pub food and enjoying a traditional Irish music session at Larkin’s Garrykennedy.

Who has made the greatest contribution to Tipperary in your lifetime - and why?

Tony Ryan, billionaire, philanthropist, business man and founder of Ryanair which completely changed the face of European civil aviation

What's your first Tipperary memory?

Tipperary beating Kilkenny in the 1971 all Ireland hurling final with Micheal O Hehir’s commentary and Michael ‘babs’ Keating hurling part of that final with no boots on.

What's your favourite part of the county - and why?

Cashel because of the Rock of Cashel, it’s beauty and majesty dating back to the 12th century once the seat of the kings of Munster. It has one of the most remarkable collections of Celtic art and medieval architecture to be found anywhere in Europe.

What do you think gives Tipperary its unique identity?

Hurling, the founding of the GAA in Hayes Hotel in Thurles in 1884, it’s major influence in Irish sport and cultural life with considerable reach into communities throughout Ireland and among the Irish diaspora.

Do you have a favourite local writer or author?

Marjorie Quarton born in 1930, Marjorie began writing in her 50s in a multiple of genres from novels to memoirs and children’s books. As a farmer myself and the fact that Marjorie was a breeder of cattle sheep and horses her ability to achieve so much during her life interests and intrigues me.

What's the biggest challenge facing the county today?

Continued integration of north and south riding.

If you had the power to change one thing in, or about Tipperary, what would it be?

A long term transparent plan for management/ development of the county.

