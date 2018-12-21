Get Glam with Gret: Glitz and glamour at school fundraiser event

The style stakes were seriously high last Thursday night at our Christmas Style night in aid of Gaelscoil Tiobraid Arrainn.

The night was a huge success and whilst the main aim was to fundraise for the school, I also wanted to showcase the fantastic style available in shops around Tipperary town.

Miss Tipperary Robyn Barlow was on hand to pick best dressed on the night which was kindly sponsored by A Class Above Tipperary Town and the worthy winner on the night was Edel O Dwyer who looked simply stunning in her outfit of wetlook trousers from En Paris Tipperary, a blouse from Dunnes, earrings from Milly Woo Tipperary handmade jewellery and boots from Dunnes Stores.

I wore sparkly culotte trousers from Pennys, a top from Tipperary town’s newest boutique Miss Mc’s and heels from LK Bennett.

Our mini makeover candidate Edel was a huge hit with the audience as she went from casual tracksuit to glamour in an hour! Edel wanted a look that she could wear again and again. She is a busy mother of five who doesn’t attend formal events so I used an outfit that can be worn in so many ways and I for one thinks she looks amazing! Thanks Edel for your time and I hope that you enjoyed the experience!

For the makeover I took inspiration from the style queen herself and one of my favourite bloggers Pippa O’Connor. Pippa is really great at using her wardrobe and bringing her look from night to day!

The event was hugely successful and the atmosphere was electric! Thank you again to everyone who helped make the event a success and supporting the fundraiser on the night!

Lots of Love, Gretta xxxx