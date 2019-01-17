Kate Middleton steps out in style wearing tweed from Tipperary

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, was flying the Tipperary fashion flag this week as she stepped out to her first public engagement of the year in a Dubarry Bracken Heath jacket which is made with fabric from John Hanly & Co in Nenagh.

The family business is currently run by the fourth generation Hanly, Managing Director Brian Hanly, who is very pleased with the publicity as it raises the profile of the John Hanly brand and Dubarry “We have had a very positive response since sharing the news on social media. You can't buy the kind of publicity something like that creates. It certainly raises our profile. It is a very fickle game and you don't know when you will have the next hit or miss”.

“We have been working with Dubarry for a number of years. They are a company that would always have been on our radar so we are delighted to be working with them and for their success with the latest publicity from this jacket. It can be a long process of designing fabrics and can take a few meetings between our designers and theirs to find the right fabric for them to work with. We experiment in house with a lot of different patterns before we are happy with what we show”, according to Brian.

The company was established in 1893 and has always been under the management of the Hanly family. It is located in Ballyartella Wollen Mills which is just outside Nenagh. They specialise in the manufacture of scarves, throws and fabrics in wool, cashmere, lambswool, mohair and natural fibers. They sell fabrics directly to German, Holland, USA and Japan. In Ireland their products are available from their factory shop in Nenagh, House of Ireland and Kilkenny on Nassau Street in Dublin along with selected stores in Killarney and Galway.

Most of workforce of 32 people have been with the company for over 20 years. According to Brian “everybody puts in the hard work and when this kind of thing happens it puts a smile on people's faces. We just want to keep producing quality products and keep the looms busy”.

John Hanly & Co Ltd. Are at Showcase Ireland in the RDS which runs from January 20 to January 23. They have a number of other trade shows in the coming weeks including MAISON&OBJET trade fair in Paris.