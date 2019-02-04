Anam Cara Tipperary bereavement information evening

Anam Cara, the national organisation who through their established 12 groups in the 32 counties offers information and support to all bereaved parents, will be hosting a Bereavement Information Evening on Monday, February 18 at 7:20pm in the Horse & Jockey Hotel, Thurles, Co. Tipperary.

This event is open to all bereaved parents providing a safe and comfortable space for them to hear a bereavement professional, experienced in supporting bereaved parents, give a short talk about the challenges families face into after the death of their son or daughter.

Anam Cara Sharon Vard CEO commented “The grief that follows the death of your child is devastating, isolating and at times overwhelming. Some parents feel lost and struggle with their conflicting and intense emotions. Anam Cara events like this do help”

After the talk there will be an opportunity to ask questions of the professional speaker and speak to other bereaved parents over a cup of tea or coffee.

One bereaved father who attended a recent Anam Cara event said: “Both my wife and I felt the talk was given in a gentle and sensitive way. This evening helped us understand the intense feeling and sense of loss we were going through. Meeting other parents and talking to them helped me feel less alone with my pain"

Anam Cara CEO Sharon Vard stressed that this event is open to all bereaved parents “regardless of the age your child died, the circumstances of their death or whether the death was recent or not. Anam Cara gives bereaved mothers and fathers a chance to meet and connect with other bereaved parents in a safe and comfortable setting. Here we can find a level of support and understanding that – even with the best will in the world – it can be difficult for family and friends to offer.”

On their website, anamcara.ie, you can access information about other events in your area, and Anam Cara resources. These include the Anam Cara Information Pack (eight leaflets) developed by bereaved parents and the Anam Cara Videos on A Dad’s Grief, Sudden and Traumatic Death, and The Grieving Family.

The Information Evening is a free event. However, Anam Cara will need to confirm numbers. If attending, please RSVP to info@anamcara.ie before Friday, February 15 or call our Information number on 085 2888 888.