Regional President of ICA to speak at next meeting

The next meeting of North Tipperary Federation ICA will be held in Ballingary Hall on Wednesday, February 20 at 8pm. The speaker on the night will be Ina Howell, Regional President. The competition is a 2lb Oxford lunch cake made using Gem Pack ingredients. Ladies, dates for your diaries. Oíche Ghaelach, (Irish Night) will be held on the March 13 in the Band Hall in Thurles. Supper served at 7pm. Sing along, dancing and music supplied by Breda Bermingham and friends. Beidh ceol agus craic againn. Prize for the most appropriately dressed member. Our spring break 2019 is booked for the 7 to 10 April. We will be travelling by bus and staying in the Talbot Hotel Wexford for three nights. €245 p.p.s. €100 deposit needed on Wednesday, February 20 at Federation Meeting. Busy time ahead. New members always welcome.