Mid Tipperary Hillwalkers head to the West Comeraghs

Ollie Walsh led 11 A walkers in West Comeraghs walking lively up Glenastackaun into fresh wind. The group had lunch at Coumtey then back to Coumfea and Coumalocha and descended into Nire valley and Lyre returning to cars. A great wildish day with a few showers.

It was very much the proverbial walk of two halves for the ten walkers who participated in the 'C' walk led by Eddie Morrissey. The walk started just outside Killusty as the group headed uphill to the Holy Year Cross in glorious sunshine while enjoying spectacular views of the surrounding countryside. The group crossed to Carraigabrock before ascending Slievenamon in a freshening wind which blew up the valley near Slievenamon. Lunch was enjoyed in the shelter of the cairn on a busy summit. It was time for the raingear before facing into the driving rain and the descent on the north western slopes of Tipperary's most famous mountain. The group really enjoyed the twelve kilometre hike on the less familiar side of the county's most iconic mountain.

This coming Sunday, February 17, A and B walks leave from opposite the fire station in Cashel at 11am. All welcome. Wear outdoor clothing and suitable footwear and bring a rain jacket and a packed lunch.

Walking is a great way to get fit as well as being a great way to meet new friends and see new places. Give it a go as new walkers are welcome to come along, so, for a healthy, sociable and enjoyable activity, feel free to join us in Cashel at 11am. Just bring boots, suitable clothes and a packed lunch. A change of clothes and particularly footwear for after the walk is also strongly advised. Reminder Mid Tipp Hillwalkers Club Membership of €10 & Mountaineering Ireland membership at €27.90 can be paid. There's a choice of walks each Sunday, so there's something to suit everyone.

The full programme of walks is now on our website at www.midtipphillwalkers.ie. For further information visit the website or Facebook or call Denise Laffan at (087) 925 3049 for any query re walks.