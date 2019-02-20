Mo Chara Animal Rescue deal with a kennel cough outbreak

Kennel cough is currently rampant around the country and unfortunately, a recent batch of pound dogs brought kennel cough to the rescue centre and it has spread among the dogs like wildfire.

Kennel Cough is a viral infection that causes coughing, sneezing and mild flu-like symptoms. Similar to the flu, there are many variations of the virus and sadly, the vaccine is not effective against every strain. We vaccinate all dogs against kennel cough upon arrival at the centre and recommend that pet owners get their pets vaccinated against kennel cough yearly, but sometimes a strain arrives that the vaccine cannot prevent - which is what has happened here!

Kennel cough is highly infectious and there is no 'cure' or treatment that will stop it - once a dog catches it, you can only support them through as the virus runs its course. Sometimes if the infected dog is particularly old, young or has a poor immune system, they may need medication to help alleviate the symptoms and prevent secondary infections from setting in.

Needless to say, we would like to limit the virus' spread as much as possible and so we will not be admitting, rehoming or transporting any dogs until the virus has run it's course at the rescue. We estimate that it will be the start of March before we are back to normal business, we ask for your patience until this time - the welfare of our dogs, and other dogs must come first. We will still be available to respond to emergency cases.

Due to the number of outbreaks of highly contagious (and often preventable) diseases amongst dogs nationwide, we urge all dog owners to ensure that their dog’s vaccinations are up to date. For more information about vaccination schedules, please contact your vet.

Smiling Smurf

Smurf is a stunning chocolate and white border collie. This handsome boy is only about 18 months old and he is an absolute darling! Smurf is such a bright, clever boy I am certain he will take to training with ease. He is very playful with other dogs and yet very gentle and well behaved with people.

Smurf came to us from North Tipp Pound and while he has been a pleasure to care for, he is now looking for his forever home! Smurf is fully vaccinated, neutered, microchipped and treated against parasites. He will need a home with a secure garden for toileting and exercise. Like all young collies, Smurf is an active boy and will need lots of interaction including daily walks to keep him physically and mentally healthy. For more information about Smurf or any of our dogs, please contact us on 087-6576022.

Upcoming Events

March 3 - Bake Sale - Thurles Cathedral – 10am-1pm

February will see our ever-popular bake sale return to Thurles Cathedral with a delicious range of home-made, freshly baked goods! Why not spoil yourself, your family or your friends by stopping by for a tasty treat.