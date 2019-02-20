Local "Santa" John Holohan presents €70,000 to Temple Street Children's Hospital

John Holohan, who hails from the Islands, Urlingford, exceeded all expectations when he presented a cheque recently to Temple Street Children’s Hospital for over €70,000. While Santa Claus was busy making toys and sorting through lists, he gave John the mission to raise much-needed money for Temple Street Children’s Hospital. John travelled the length and breadth of Ireland making the most of every opportunity from making ads to street collections to raise funds. Last year’s total was €56,000 and John was determined to top it this year. Despite Christmas being hard on wallets in general, the good people of Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford and Thurles as well as many schools and voluntary organisations, dug deep into those pockets and wallets and gave generously. Over the past six years that John has been associated with Temple Street, he has raised almost €240,000. It would not be possible without John’s fantastic family, friends and neighbours as well as many more volunteers that have been inspired by John’s mission.