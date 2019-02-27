COMMUNITY
Cappawhite Wind Farm community fund
Image by Barmac53 on Pixabay
Cappawhite Wind Farm, near Cappawhite Village, reminds local organisations that the second round of its community fund is open for applications. The fund, which is valued at over €66,000 this year, remains open for applications until mid-March.
Applications can be made online via our website: www.windfarmcommunityfunds.ie until Friday, March 15 at 5pm.
Funding is available to support local organisations in the delivery community projects and initiatives which fall within one or more of our broad themes:
- Education and Skills
- Health, Safety and Wellbeing
- Environment and Habitat Conservation
- Energy Efficiency and Sustainability
- Culture and Heritage
- Recreation, Sport and Social Inclusion
Last year, the fund has committed to investing over €96,000 in 15 community projects within the vicinity of the wind farm.
