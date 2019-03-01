Get Glam with Gret: Official launch of Inc Hair Design Thurles

Hello everyone and welcome to the last week of February. Another month is gone by for 2019 and its busier I am getting!

This week I had the amazing opportunity to call to Inc Hair Design in Thurles which is now under the new management of Syliva Madden.

Syliva is practising hairdressing for almost 15 years now and has built up an amazing clientele base.

She has now taken over the business in Thurles and has joined forces with the even more amazing Caroline Kennedy Wade beautician.

They will be offering in house hair styling and beauty all under the same roof so it's the ultimate sanctuary for time out.

The opening night was held on Saturday, February 23 at Inc Hair Design in Thurles and the night kicked off with a champagne reception, goodie bags for attendees and some amazing raffle prizes. I was there to cut the ribbon and to announce the salon officially open.

Thank you to Sylvia and her hairdressing team and Caroline for welcoming me to their open night and I wish them lots of continued success over the years!

I was also out and about in Virgo Boutique in Newcastlewest, Co. Limerick which is an amazing boutique in the middle of the town as well as being available online.

Again I was invited along to try some amazing styles that may be suitable for communion and confirmation wear.

The styles were a knockout and I look forward to working with more boutiques locally over the next couple of weeks! Watch this space!

Lots of love, Gretta xxx