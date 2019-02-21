Get Glam with Gret: How taking a break from social media can be a good thing

Hello readers!

This week I’m taking a break from the fashion side of my blog and reflecting on the effects of social media on us all, in both a positive and negative light.

For most brands, social media has become the number one way of getting a product out there, reaching thousands or even millions of potential customers every day. It certainly is the way to go, but while it is a great way to help spread a particular message, it can also leave many of us constantly analysing ourselves.

Gone are the days when we went shopping without the help of the internet or even us bloggers or influencers. Gone too are the days when we would write a letter to our loved ones instead of a text message or now even a voice recording.

But has social media changed our perspective or improved our lifestyles?

Over the past few weeks and months, since I started my page, I've seen first hand how social media can change a person's lifestyle, but it also brings added pressures to everyday life. The constant need to overspend, over think to compete can be a huge burden on us all.

Many of us are guilty of overspending or indulging just for the sake of an Instagram worthy picture but that doesn't paint a realistic version of someone's life.

For many looking on via Facebook or Instagram, these social networking sites can portray a life that most can only dream of and it's here that the green eyed monsters and anxiety attacking demons can rear their ugly heads.

So what can we do about social media for our minds at least?

I suggest getting out there, get active and get creative again. We should get back to writing letters, calling people and enjoying everyday experiences without the necessity of feeling lost or comparing ourselves to others.

Certainly social media has its place but sometimes we have to take a step back and realise it is not all what is made up to be.

Thanks and lots of love,

Gretta Xxx