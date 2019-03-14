Irish Retired Greyhound Trust assists Tipperary rehoming agencies

The Irish Retired Greyhound Trust (IRGT), established by the Irish Greyhound Board, has celebrated the milestone of over 1,000 greyhounds being rehomed with IRGT assistance in 2018. The IRGT, with the support of the Irish Greyhound Board, has helped to rehome over 5,600 racing greyhounds since 2008, with 1,021 rehomed between January and December last year.

A number of volunteers and trustees gathered at Shelbourne Park Greyhound Stadium to mark the achievement – a first for the IRGT. The Irish Greyhound Board contributed €106,000 to the Irish Retired Greyhound Trust’s total income of €242,000 in 2018.

The main source of funding for the Irish Retired Greyhound Trust continues to come from greyhound racing owners, through a 2% deduction of all winning prize money which is then matched by the Irish Greyhound Board. Retired Irish greyhounds have been rehomed as pets in Ireland, the UK, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, Belgium, Slovenia, France, Sweden, Canada and the US.

The Irish Retired Greyhound Trust now assists PAWS Mullinahone and Great Hounds in Need in Tipperary by providing financial assistance towards either their veterinary costs or their transportation costs.

CEO of the Irish Greyhound Board, Gerard Dollard, added: “I wish to congratulate the IRGT and all organisations who receive support from the IRGT, on 1,021 greyhounds being rehomed with its assistance last year. The IGB’s Strategic Plan 2018-22, targeted excellence in industry standards in the areas of welfare and regulation. Continuing to increase rehoming numbers is a priority for us and shows our strong commitment to a ‘whole of life’ approach with racing greyhounds. With greater public awareness, we can ensure these prized athletes get the retirement they deserve and equally bring happiness to many people’s lives.”

111 retired Irish greyhounds were rehomed with IRGT assistance in January 2019. A further 85 greyhounds on the IRGT rehoming list have been reserved for rehoming by private agencies.

Pictured: retired greyhounds Ted and Billy help celebrate the rehoming of over 1,000 greyhounds with IRGT assistance in 2018. Pictured, top: (L-R): Denis Healy, IGB Veterinary Director; Mattie Murphy, IRGT Trustee and IGB Board member; IGB CEO Gerard Dollard; IGB Welfare Manager Barry Coleman; Willie Rigney, GAIN; Pictured, bottom: Catriona Ni Duill (owner of Billy), Brenda Powderly (IRGT Trustee and owner of Ted). Picture: Imelda Grauer