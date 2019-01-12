Gingergirl: Versatile Quesadillas make an ideal snack for everyone

Hello and welcome to all about food. Need some inspiration? Look no further…

Quesadillas are very versatile in terms of the endless combination of fillings -with cheese as the main filling - try: leftover meats and chicken, chorizo, olives, peppers, mushrooms, jalapeno peppers, refried beans or red onion.

Here’s a classic to get you started.

HOT & CHEESY QUESADILLAS!

(serves 4 hungry teenagers!)

250g of cheddar cheese, grated

4 tomatoes, roughly chopped

1 green or red chilli, deseeded and finely chopped (a spring onion, finely sliced would also be good)

A handful of coriander, leaves roughly chopped

8 flour tortillas

Oil for brushing

* Put the cheese, tomatoes, chilli and coriander leaves into a bowl with some seasoning and mix well.

* Warm the tortillas in the microwave according to pack instructions - this makes them soft and easier to work with. Divide the cheese mix over one half of each tortilla. Fold over the other half to make 8 half-moons and press down to seal.

* Brush the tops with a little oil, then sit, oil-side down, on a hot griddle or dry frying pan. Cook for a couple of minutes until crisp and golden, brush the uncooked side with oil, then flip over for another few mins. Slice into wedges and pile onto a warmed plate while you cook the rest.

* Quesadillas are delicious served with guacamole, salsa or soured cream and lots of crisp salad.

CONTACT GINGERGIRL

www.gingergirl.ie

email: helen@gingergirl.ie

Gingergirl aka Helen Keown is an artisan food producer who produces a range of handmade luxury jams, preserves and chutneys made from local, seasonal or organic ingredients. Helen’s produce is available nationwide from independent food emporiums and is also available at selected food delis across Europe.

Letters to ‘gingergirl’ c/o The Tipperary Star, Friar Street, Thurles, Co Tipperary

You can follow gingergirl’s on Twitter – under gingergirlfood or on Facebook – under ‘gingergirl’.