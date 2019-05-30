Get Glam with Gret: Fashion fun in Bansha on Friday, May 31

I’ve been busy out and about this week attending amazing events and one in particular was the wonderful event held in Oranmore Lodge Hotel, Galway over the weekend with Stuart Montgomery and Caroline Garvey Downey PR!

The event included afternoon tea and funds were raised for local charity Tomorrow for Tomas which is such a worthy cause!

I had the hard task on the day of picking best dressed and I can tell you the style was simply amazing!

The worthy winner on the day was Fiona Morgan Coleman from Tipperary who scooped the prize wearing a tailored suit from Sixty Three Boutique in Nenagh and a headpiece by Crevation Designs. Well done to Fiona who walked away with a prize worth in excess of €2000!

Mandy Maher of Catwalk Modelling Agency was also on hand with her stunning models showcasing the best of Galway Fashion. As well as that, Mandy also shared some of her top tips for Galway Race week!

For this event I wore a dress from Ivory Lane Oranmore, heels from Lusana Shoe Boutique Athlone and a gorgeous hair band which was handmade by Jacqueline Dowd Designs.

Date for the diary: Don’t forget I'm hosting a fashion show in Bansha on Friday May 31 at 7.45pm in the GAA Centre! Tickets cost just €20 and are on sale from all GAA club committee members. Enquiries to 087 7633410.

Lots of love, Gretta Xxx