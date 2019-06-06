Get Glam with Gret: From the catwalk to the ‘Oskars’ in Tipperary

It was a weekend full of fashion and entertainment on the cards and the local fashion and style event in aid of Galtee Rovers GAA on Friday night was fantastic!

Wearing a dress from Boutique Ladybelle, Abbeyleix - love this look!

We gathered the ladies and the men and they thoroughly enjoyed a night of fashion, hair tips, makeup tips and even fitness tips from the local gym.

Newly crowned Miss Tipperary Kirsty Downey joined in on the action too modelling for local stores like Klassy Lady and Sorrento Cahir.

Miss Tipperary Anner Hotel Kirsty Downey modelling a jumpsuit from Klassy Lady, Cahir

The style was fantastic on the night with sixteen boutiques featuring all from surrounding areas like Tipperary Limerick Cork and Laois!

On Sunday night I was invited to be a guest judge at Cashel King Cormacs fundraising event ‘Kings and Queens go to Oskars’ and what can I say but it was only the best nights entertainment I’ve ever been to!

Oskars judges Johnny Looby and Aoife Ryan

The talent was unbelievable and the music, the actors - all local talent were exceptional! Overall best show on the night was the rendition of Hairspray and the amazing voices and acting skills from Cole who played Corney and Juliet who played Tracey was talent at its best! Thank you so much for inviting me and I wish your club every success!

Make sure and follow me on Facebook and Instagram for more style inspiration!

Chat next week!

Lots of love Xxx, Gretta