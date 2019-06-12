Munster Pioneer Spirituality Day a great success at Cuan Mhuire, Bruree

The beautiful grounds of Cuan Mhuire Bruree, Co Limerick were the setting for the Munster Pioneer Spirituality Day held recently. Sorcha Uí Laoghaire, Chairperson of Munster Provincial Activities Committee welcomed all present from different centres and regions in Munster. It was a full day of prayer and discussion. Registration followed with tea, scones and a chat.

Sr Agnes, a member of the Cuan Mhuire team, who has been running the centre from its earliest days, addressed the conference and told the story of how Cuan Mhuire began in Athy before opening in Bruree and it is now Ireland’s largest voluntary provider of Addiction Treatment Services and Residential Rehabilitation. Sr Agnes thanked the Pioneer Association for all that it is doing in the promotion of temperance. Morning prayer and Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament was followed by group discussion.

Matt Boylan, National President of the Association travelled down from Ballyjamesduff, Co. Cavan, to attend the occasion and he addressed the group on the challenges for the pioneers at this time. He spoke about the need to get younger pioneers involved in the association and let them take on the baton from our many great senior members. This talk was followed by group discussion.

The gardens and the trees overhanging the Grotto were magnificent as the Rosary was recited. This was followed by a beautiful lunch and more discussion. Mass at 4.00pm was celebrated by Fr Joseph Kennedy from Kilmallock who visits Cuan Mhuire weekly. Members of the pioneers took part in the liturgy. The day finished after 5.00pm with tea and biscuits and more chat.

Plans for the celebration of the 120 years of the pioneer movement were discussed and many centres will hold their own local celebrations over the coming months. If any pioneer centres have local events coming up, please let us know so that we can spread the word. Contact sorchaol@gmail.com or 0863642619.