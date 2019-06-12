SOUVENIR EDITION

Special Communion and Confirmation photo supplement in this week's Tipperary Star!

Reporter

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@tipperarystar.ie

Special Communion and Confirmation photo supplement in this week's Tipperary Star!

Pick up a copy of this week's Tipperary Star for a fantastic 22 page photo supplement featuring pictures from First Holy Communions and Confirmations across North Tipperary.

The special souvenir edition is available as part of this week's Tipperary Star from all good retailers from Wednesday, June 12, 2019.