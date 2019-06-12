SOUVENIR EDITION
Special Communion and Confirmation photo supplement in this week's Tipperary Star!
Pick up a copy of this week's Tipperary Star for a fantastic 22 page photo supplement featuring pictures from First Holy Communions and Confirmations across North Tipperary.
The special souvenir edition is available as part of this week's Tipperary Star from all good retailers from Wednesday, June 12, 2019.
Pick up a copy of this week's Tipperary Star for a special 22 page First Holy Communion and Confirmation photo supplement featuring schools across North Tipperary! In shops now! pic.twitter.com/aKGK082fq1— TipperaryLive (@TipperaryLive) June 12, 2019
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on