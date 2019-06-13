Get Glam with Gret: Take a trip and see what's on offer locally this summer

The summer holidays are almost here and with the kids finishing up school in a few weeks that means planning holidays, however it can be very expensive to head abroad. I think travelling around Ireland on day trips can often be as equally rewarding and our very own country is beautiful in the sunshine!

Locally and on a recommendation of a friend we recently travelled to Terra Nova Gardens with the girls and it was amazing! Located between Bruff and Kilmallock, it cost just €18 for the four of us (one adult, three kids) and it was the perfect stroll around for them on a fine day! With overgrown gardens and beautiful fairy settings for all ages it’s a must - a haven with lots to discover like an Aladdin’s cave!

With the sun beginning to creep through, it’s time to think of our skin and protection is key when out and about. All year without doubt we must wear an SPF which is essential to protect our skin. There are so many on the market it’s often hard to keep up but choosing products that contain these ingredients is a must! Chose a daily moisturiser with SPF as well as using your own sun protection lotion.

I’ve been using Image products for years and the benefits to my skin I’ve found are amazing! The list of products in the Image skincare range are amazing and there is something for everyone! You can shop the full range locally from Lir Beauty in Tipperary Town where Louise will offer you super tips on what’s best for you!

Make sure and follow me on Facebook and Instagram for more style inspiration!

Chat next week!

Lots of love, Gretta Xx