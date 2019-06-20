New Carter Beauty products by Marissa Carter hits the market today!

Marissa Carter launched 10 new Carter Beauty by Marissa Carter products today, Thursday, June 20. From Razzle Dazzle Illuminating Primer to Window Dressing, a four piece brow kit with fibre gel - the new collection is everything customers have been asking for and more.

Of course, it wouldn’t be ‘by Marissa Carter’ if the price wasn’t right. Starting at €7.95 and ranging up to just €14.95, the Carter Beauty newbies are easy on your pocket and essential to your make-up bag. It goes without saying that everything is 100% cruelty-free and Peta-approved.

Cherry Bomb Mixed Face and Eye Palette, €14.95 - Meet our little firecracker, named after Marissa’s Bichon Frise Cherry, with just as much star power, Cherry Bomb is as glam as it gets. This all-in-one easy-to-use palette is highly pigmented and boasts an array of shimmery hues. Feast your eyes on 12 eyeshadow shades from blossoms to our signature butter foils and glitters - add in three generous face pans to contour, highlight and blush like a bombshell - what else could you need?



Razzle Dazzle Illuminating Primer, €9.95 - Following on from our bestselling Hold Tight Perfecting Primer, Razzle Dazzle ups the ante with illumination that will flatter any skin tone and help transform dull looking skin to glowing radiance. Get it before it’s gone.

Window Dressing Brow Kit in Light to Medium and Medium to Dark, €9.95 - When our customers ask, we answer. If eyes are the windows to the soul then brows are the Window Dressing. Four great brow products including two powders, a pencil and a fibre gel. There’s no excuse for your brows not to be on fleek with this great value combo.

Smooth Talker in Ariana, Chrissy, Isabelle and Reese, €9.95 - The only nudes we want to receive are the Smooth Talker Lip Kits. Four wearable satin liquid lips with Carter Beauty’s first ever lip liner, Battle Line. Named after the ladies who inspire us including Ariana Grande (because we’ll never get over her wearing the Supreme Gel Liner) and Isabelle, Marissa’s four year old daughter (because if anyone’s a Smooth Talker, it’s BB).

Out of Sight Concealer Palette, €7.95 - Say goodbye to dark circles, blemishes and redness. Out of Sight Concealer palette is a game changer and a must-have for any beauty lover. This palette will create a flawless base and is a wake-up wonder. With 6 pans of high coverage yet light, creamy concealers to hide those dark circles and brighten your eyes.

Full House Mixed Face Palette, €7.95 - Our Full House Mixed face palette has everything you need for radiant, glowing skin. Four generous pans including a creamy bronzer to add warmth to a shimmering blush to make your cheeks pop and two highlighters to help you express yo’self. Go forth and glow!

All 10 new products are available in pharmacies nationwide, including Liberty Pharmacy in Thurles and online at www.carterbeautycosmetics.com