Time to dine alfresco!

With warmer weather looming it’s time to embrace the outdoors and dine alfresco!

Weber have some wonderous recipes which will allow you spend less time in the kitchen and more time outside entertaining family or guests. With the summer sun in mind, Weber’s Glazed Grilled Shrimp prove for a light and flavoursome meal for your guests to enjoy with zesty side notes from Weber’s Asparagus with Green Goddess Dip.

Follow the simple steps below for the perfect summer alfresco dining spread

GLAZED GRILLED SHRIMP

Serves 6 people

Preparation time: 30 minutes

Grill time: 8-10 minutes

Grill method: Direct

INGREDIENTS

- 12 extra large tiger prawns

- 100ml of ‘mop’ (see below)

- Olive Oil

Garlic and Paprika Mop:

- 125g butter

- 200ml cider vinegar

- 1 tsp smoked paprika

- ½ tsp mustard powder

- ½ tsp ground cumin

- ½ tsp ground coriander

- ½ tsp black pepper

- 1 tsp salt

- 4 cloves of garlic (finely chopped)

IN THE KITCHEN:

1.To prepare the prawns remove the shell of the meaty tail but being careful to leave the head and tail tip on for presentation.

2.Devein the prawn by getting a small paring knife scoring the prawn about ½ cm down the length of its tail and remove the black vein.

3.Using a pestle and mortar bind all your dry ingredients and grind into a fine rub and then and add all of the ingredients including the rub into a Weber drip tray.

4.Bring your mop to a simmer over a high direct heat for 10 minutes and then your sauce is ready. (Always baste the food you are cooking with a warm mop)

AT THE BARBECUE:

1.Pre-heat your grill to 250◦c direct and place the prawns on to your grill.

2.Throughout the cooking process you need to mop your prawns with your warm garlic mop every two minutes rotating the prawn each time you mop until the mops has been used.

3.Cook for 8 minutes until cooked through.

ASPARAGUS WITH GREEN GODDESS DIP



Serves 6 people

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Grill time: 6-8 minutes

Grill method: Indirect

INGREDIENTS

- 1 kg asparagus

- 2 tbsps extra-virgin olive oil

- 1 tsp sea salt

- 4 tbsps flat leaf parsley

- 2 spring onions (white and light green parts only), coarsely chopped

- 2 tbsps roughly chopped tarragon

- 150 ml soured cream

- 75 ml mayonnaise

- 2 tbsps fresh lemon juice

- 2 tbsps small capers, rinsed

INSTRUCTIONS

1.Prepare the barbecue for grilling (direct method) over medium heat (180-230°C).

2.Pulse the parsley, spring onions and tarragon in a food processor until finely chopped.

3.Add the soured cream, mayonnaise and lemon juice and process until smooth. Add the capers and pulse until combined. Transfer to a serving bowl and refrigerate until ready to serve.

4.Remove and discard the tough bottom of each asparagus spear by grasping at each end and bending it gently until it snaps at its natural point of tenderness, usually about two-thirds of the way down the spear.

5.Spread the asparagus on a large plate. Drizzle with the oil and season with the salt. Roll the spears in the oil until they are evenly coated.

6.Brush the cooking grates clean. Grill the asparagus (laid at right-angles to the bars of the grate) over direct medium heat for 6-8 minutes, with the lid closed as much as possible and turning occasionally, until browned in spots but not charred. Remove from the grill and serve warm with the dip.

