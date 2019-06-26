Get Glam with Gret: Add a dash of colour with summer brights

The longest day of the year has passed and we are finally seeing a bit of sunshine! It might be short lived but we will certainly enjoy it while we can!

Dressing for summer (arguably our shortest fashion season as it doesn’t last long) and bringing key pieces from season to season is one that I'm often asked about!

Like all seasons and trends, finding pieces that will take you from month to month is an important part.

Statement tees like these (pictured top) from Sorrento Boutique in Cahir are ideal, bright fun and perfect with jeans and midi skirts - these are definitely a trend to hang on too!

Midi dresses are also sticking around and there are plenty of options in shops right now especially as the sales hit. The trick is to find one that goes from summer to autumn and autumn to winter! Check the trends to see what will be sticking around for autumn.

Picture: Secret Silhouette on Instagram

One trend I see sticking around is puff sleeves and feather appliqués. A new online store and Tipperary based boutique called Secret Silhouette is totally on trend for this coming season and they have great Rixo inspired styles so definitely worth checking out.

From puff sleeves to endless trendy prints and ruffles, you’ll find something to take you right through the year! Check her out on Instagram under the same name!

Bright heels and flats are also so on trend and will brighten any wardrobe. Here’s a few mules I spotted online.

Make sure and follow me on Facebook and Instagram for more style inspiration!

Chat next week,

Gretta Xxx