Get Glam with Gret: Plenty of eye catching fashion atTipperary Racecourse

The sun shone down on a glorious day of racing at Ladies Day at Tipperary Races last Thursday with an array of colours and styles making it a perfect evening for all avid race goers!

Judge on the day was model and Miss Tipperary organiser Esme Mansergh Wallace who had the hard task of choosing a winner in a sea of colour.

The top five most stylish included local ladies Laura Hassett and Hannah Crosse with both ladies donning beautiful tones of summer lilac and looking effortlessly stunning and sophisticated!

Sponsors on the day were Dundrum House Hotel plus an amazing cash price of €1,000. Lucky runners up also received an afternoon tea at Dundrum House Hotel for two.

However there could only be one overall winner on the day and that honour went to Annmarie O’Donovan wearing a two piece by Irish designer Marion Murphy Cooney. She finished her look a pink headpiece from Laura Hanlon Designer!

There was also most dapper gent on the day and best hat which was won by local lady Lorna Duggan from Dundrum who is a milliner.

