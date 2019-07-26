Rapper Cardi B rocks the stage with Irish brand Carter Beauty false lashes

Irish brand Carter Beauty by Marissa Carter have added a new celebrity fan to their growing portfolio of friends in high places. Cardi B, one of the most successful female rappers in the world, recently wore Carter Beauty by Marissa Carter’s €4.95 On the Lash False Lashes in style Glamour on stage at a sell out performance in the US.



The lashes were expertly applied by Cardi’s go-to celebrity make-up artist Erika La Pearl who called the Irish brand her new obsession. Cardi B is not the first celebrity to be seen sporting Irish brand Carter Beauty. Earlier this year superstar Ariana Grande was seen sporting the brand’s €4.95 Supreme Gel liner in her music video, Kourtney Kardashian’s make-up artist announced that their €9.95 Full Measure HD Foundation was his go-to for filming and Love Island stand out star Olivia Buckland professed her love for, well, just about everything.



Despite being less than a year old, there really is no stopping Carter Beauty by Marissa Carter. The Carter Beauty by Marissa Carter On the Lash False Lashes come in six very different styles from Natural right up to Dramatic. The Carter Beauty by Marissa Carter false lashes are innovative, 3D artificial lashes which are designed to add volume and depth whilst seamlessly blending with your own lashes for a natural look.

Carter Beauty by Marissa Carter is stocked in Liberty Pharmacy, Thurles and Slattery's Nenagh.

