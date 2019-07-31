Get Glam with Gret: Racing style at Ballybrit

It’s that time of the year and Galway Races ladies day is here!

Ballybrit again will be filled with amazing style and millinery like no other. It’s now the biggest racing event in Europe and with such great quality racing it also brings endless style to the field.



Across the week there are style events happening from the hotels to the track. This year I was involved in an event on Tuesday of race week where I judged best dressed at the Ardilaun in aid of Breast Cancer Research!



To give you a little style inspiration here’s a look back at previous styles of past winners and non winners on the track that truly stood out from the crowd!



Let’s face it to win a ladies day title at Galway is incredibly hard as there is such competition on the day, not to mention troublesome weather conditions or huge crowds, meaning some award worthy outfits are missed out on.



From high street to Irish design you’ll see everything in between! But whatever your choice of style be sure to be you at all times and be confident in what you're wearing, from heels to hair perfection is key, as no matter the winner you are sure to be seen all over the world!

Lots of love and chat next week,

Gretta Xxx