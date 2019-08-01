Family fun day in aid of Cystic Fibrosis this bank holiday Monday, August 5

Ballingarry Friends of Cystic Fibrosis have once again organised a fantastic Family Fun Day for bank holiday Monday, August 5. The event will start at 12 noon in the Parish Field, The Commons and is packed full of things to entertain all ages. Entrance fee is €5 per adult and kids are free.

The event was origianlly planned for earlier in the summer but had to be postponed.

Free parking provided - no parking on the road or in the field for safety reasons. The local GP has been notified of the event and the local Civil Defence Unit will have Fire Tender on site while at the same time providing First Aid / AED service. Due to Insurance/Health & Safety reasons people are asked not to bring their dogs or other pets to the fun day and the organisers would like to thank people in advance for their co-operation on this matter.

To keep everyone entertained on the day there will be a variety of fun filled activities including hang tough, milk the cow, name the calf, steady hand, dunk tank (with lots of well known local figures), pillow fight, train, pony rides, chicken bingo, fun house, disco dome, Hulk obstacle course (brand new course), bungee trampolines, bouncy slide, basketball bungee, hurling & soccer challenge.

There will also be an U8 hurling blitz with around 250 kids from teams in Tipperary and Kilkenny.

Also on the day there will be a shop, crepes and BBQ so you can refresh and recharge.

PRO Seamus Kelly is the driving force behind Ballingarry Friends of Cystic Fibrosis as he and two of his siblings have Cystic Fibrosis. To date Seamus, his family and supporters have raised almost €100,000 for Cystic Fibrosis. He and the hard working committee have put in a huge effort and they are calling on anybody who can make it to come along to join in the fun on the day. Seamus is extremely grateful to the committee and anybody who has helped him organise this event and would like to say a huge thank you to all the sponsors and anybody who has helped with the event .

For more information you can contact any member of the committee; Seamus Kelly 086 8410965 or see his Facebook page.

If you are unable to attend but wish to make a donation you can do so through AIB in Callan. Account name - Ballingarry Cystic Fibrosis; Sort code 93-30-90; Number 02 4 8 3 02 5.

Seamus has been fundraising for Cystic Fibrosis for the past ten years and in that time the committee and himself have been responsible for raising €100,000 from various events. For this he is extremely grateful to the people of Ballingarry parish and surrounding areas who have supported him and his family so much.

The money has gone to Cystic Fibrosis Units in Waterford Regional Hospital, University Hospital Limerick and St Vincent's Hospital in Dublin.

For the past few years Seamus has donated the money raised from the fun day to St Vincent's Hospital and it is shared half in half between research and the CF Unit which goes towards equipment to treat the patients. There is a plaque in St Vincent's thanking the donations made by Ballingarry Friends of Cystic Fibrosis to the Unit. There are only 34 beds for the 360 Cystic Fibrosis patients attending St Vincent's so the unit is constantly under pressure.

So mark the date in your diary, bank holiday Monday, August 5, family fun day starting at 12 noon.