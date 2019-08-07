Get Glam with Gret: Beautiful looks stun at Ballybrit Racecourse

The Galway Races are officially over and what can I say about the style only that it was truly magnificent.

From Pennys to designer it was a spectacular event and the array of colours styles and trends on display over the six days was unbelievable!

Hat trends at Ballybrit really changed from the regular pillbox to extravagant turban designs taking inspiration from overseas Australian race day shows! Crowns were also a huge favourite amongst the race goers too and featured highly with youthful looks.

What I love about ladies day in particular is the selection of styles to suit so many shapes, sizes, colourings! With so many trying to win the best dressed prize and arriving so early on the day (11am) those that don’t know this arrive way too late!

Next year be sure to be early folks! I've included a few of my favourite looks (main picture) from the week including my own which I've worn to other race events. And why not? We spend so much on our wardrobe I think we should always try to wear as much as possible.

Next it’s on to the Dublin Horse Show Ladies Day taking place this week and the style will be up there with the best!

