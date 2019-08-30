Get Glam with Gret: How to build a capsule wardrobe

Just like that, the summer holidays are over and we are heading back to school. This time of the year is often the hardest financially for lots of families with mounting costs associated with books, clothing and school fees.

That's why sorting and reinventing your capsule wardrobe is a must to save money and using what you have in the wardrobe already.

Building a capsule wardrobe from season to season is easy once you know how to do it but organisation is key!

Decluttering at this time of year is the perfect way. Take out the summer clothes and interchange one or two key pieces for autumn to bring your style into the next season!

Colour coding your wardrobe allows you to organise and visualise and prepares you for those hectic mornings! A favourite mantra from Marie Kondo is if your clothes don’t bring you life then don’t hold onto them!

Here’s one idea: don't stress about following trends and instead build your outfit around a basic colour scheme. Neutrals are a great way to start and are great all year round.

To finish off the looks, add white trainers and a pair of boots and you are good to go.

Choosing simple accessories will make your wardrobe more current with addition of colour it’ll give you the autumnal feel right through to winter and even spring.

Make sure and follow me on Facebook and Instagram for more style inspiration!

Lots of love and chat next week,

Gretta