Get Glam with Gret: Midi or mini? Dresses to solve wardrobe dilemmas

This season's autumn must have is the printed midi dress - superbly flattering and versatile it’s the perfect addition to any wardrobe!

It will take you from day to night and with the change of simple accessories you’ll go from glam to casual almost instantly!

Hope floral maxi dress in cream (€89.95) from iclothing.com

Finding the ultimate dress is an ongoing search but I’ve come across a few from iclothing.com recently that are pretty close to perfect.

Shapes are flowing and flattering while prints are clashing and colours are bold. They are brilliant for anyone who is trying to buy less and love more because they are transseasonal.

Pair with trainers now and make them last with boots as the weather cools. They are also perfect as we slide into winter paired with an oversized sweater.

Lucille short dress in green animal print €69.95 from iclothing.com

Bold patterns mean you can afford to ease off with accessories, so getting dressed it easy. Floral tea dresses have been revamped over the past few seasons, becoming an easy go-to outfit.

Latson V neck floral midi dress (€54.95) from iclothing.com

Whether your style is mini or midi there’s a length to suit everyone. Remember, for autumn/ winter opaque tights will layer your outfit up creating that cosy style instantly!

Chat next week and lots of love,

Gretta Xxx