My Tipperary Life: Geraldine McNulty

Geraldine McNulty is the chairperson/ curator of Dromineer Nenagh Literary Festival. The festival runs from 3-8 October.

What's your idea of a perfect day, or perfect weekend in Tipperary?

A relaxing Saturday would start with a walk either in the bog or a two mile circuit from my house. Then read the paper over lunch in one of the great cafes in Nenagh. Off to Dromineer and maybe sail across to Garrykennedy, Killaloe or Portumna. Enjoy some time ashore before heading back as the sun sets on beautiful Lough Derg.

Who has made the greatest contribution to Tipperary in your lifetime - and why?

A man who has made a huge contribution to not only Tipperary, but Ireland and Europe, is Tony Ryan founder of Ryanair. He opened up Europe to us and broadened our horizons.

What's your first Tipperary memory?

Going on a 'Sunday drive' to the Rock of Cashel.

What's your favourite part of the county - and why?

Several times a week I walk from my house to 'the cross'! The cross is at the top of a hill, and when I get there I can see from the Devil's Bit to Keeper Hill right across to the hills of Clare, and in between the beautiful undulating countryside. This view never ceases to surprise me!

What do you think gives Tipperary its unique identity?

The friendliness of its people. I think we are open, warm and welcoming. Nenagh is often referred to as 'a strangers paradise'. I'm sure that could be applied to any part of the county.

Do you have a favourite local writer or author?

I am a great fan of Donal Ryan's work. I think Donal captures the voice of the characters he portrays with such clarity and authenticity.

When you are reading his books you feel you are eavesdropping on someone's actual conversation. He really captures the Irish psyche and holds a mirror up to our society. I'm really looking forward to his reading at the festival.

What's the biggest challenge facing the county today?

I think one of our biggest challenges is to keep our hospitals open and to reopen A & E departments. Oh' and to retain the Liam McCarthy cup of course!

If you had the power to change one thing in, or about Tipperary, what would it be?

I'd give it a coastline!