Tipperary's Una Healy unveils new clothing collection for Littlewoods Ireland
Singer Una Healy has unveiled her first clothing collaboration with Littlewoods Ireland.
Featuring chunky knits, plush velvet fabrics and Una's trademark faux leather trousers, the collection was launched this week by Littlewoods Ireland in Dublin.
The edit features clothing from some of Una's favourite high street stores including Oasis and River Island, bringing together essential pieces to take you from day to night.
The Thurles born singer says she created the capsule wardrobe to be as functional yet fashionable as possible.
