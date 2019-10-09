LIFESTYLE

Tipperary's Una Healy unveils new clothing collection for Littlewoods Ireland

Reporter

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Tipperary's Una Healy unveils new clothing collection for Littlewoods Ireland

Tipperary's Una Healy unveils new clothing collection for Littlewoods Ireland

Singer Una Healy has unveiled her first clothing collaboration with Littlewoods Ireland.

Featuring chunky knits, plush velvet fabrics and Una's trademark faux leather trousers, the collection was launched this week by Littlewoods Ireland in Dublin. 

View this post on Instagram

Autumnal sunshine Yesterday in Dublin at the launch of the #unaedit for @littlewoodsirl photo @leonfarrellphoto

A post shared by Una Healy (@unahealy) on

The edit features clothing from some of Una's favourite high street stores including Oasis and River Island, bringing together essential pieces to take you from day to night.

The Thurles born singer says she created the capsule wardrobe to be as functional yet fashionable as possible.

View this post on Instagram

Have you shopped the #TheUnaEdit yet? Click for a sneak peek behind the scenes!

A post shared by Littlewoods Ireland (@littlewoodsirl) on