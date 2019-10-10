Get Glam with Gret: Wrap up in cosy layers

Hello readers and welcome to my latest column all about looking chic when it comes to wrapping up warm! By now it's safe to say we're all throwing on an extra layer in the morning to beat that crisp Autumn chill!

When it comes to Autumn/ Winter dressing there's nothing better than wrapping up in cosy layers, jumpers and scarves. Throw on a fabulous coat and you really are dressed up and ready to go for any occasion.

It's the longest season but it doesn’t have to be the hardest when it comes to looking fashionable. I always think this time of year creates more styled outfits with the added textures and fabrics to maximise our wardrobe.

Looking cosy is easy and you don't need to spend a fortune either! Invest in good, neutral basic pieces that will transition easily from one season to the next.

Look for pieces in soft greys with hints of camel tones - these items are super chic and effortless! And remember to pick pieces that you need rather than what you want.

Here’s some inspiration to showcase how easy it is to pick and chose compartments of a style or look you are trying to achieve.

I spotted these items on the high street (Asos) but you’ll find so many out there in stores within your own town too!

Being fashionable in the winter is super easy, and remember - you don’t have to just wear black!

Chat next week!

Lots of love,

Gretta Xxx