Get Glam with Gret: Investment purchases for the season ahead

What’s hot and what’s not for autumn winter - from beauty products to fashion, the style stakes are high!

Starting with makeup, a must have product or share this autumn/ winter is the colour red! Deeper and darker tones are just perfection but for some it’s often hard to find your right shade, but trust me, there is a shade for everyone.

These three, pictured top, are all from Brown Thomas and while they are more high end, they are an investment. Pop a red lippy in your bag and you are good to go!

When it comes to your foundation, think Victoria Beckham, and go for a soft dewy look with a focus on radiant skin.

Stuck in a style rut? Pick a theme such as monochrome and create a look around it! Here’s a few ideas I tried from River Island in the Fairgreen Shopping Centre.

From casual to a night on the tiles there’s sure to be one for you! Mix and match is the key and remember that red lippy will finish the look to perfection!

Last but not least a must have in the wardrobe is the ankle boot - from cowboy to snake print, the madder the better! Making a cool and casual autumn/ winter outfit extra special and bring you from day to night.

Who said our autumn winter has to be long and boring?

Certainly not when it comes to your wardrobe where you can stand out in the crowd!

Chat next week,

Gretta Xxx