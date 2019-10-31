Get Glam with Gret: A fabulous night of great fashion in Cashel

Hello everyone and welcome back to another week of style.

The midterm is here the kids are off and you might be catching up on jobs or out and about with them trick or treating or visiting a nearby pumpkin patch!

I myself took a much needed rest this week with a couple of days off to enjoy with the kids.

Time seems to be going so fast that each day passes into another and we end up having no time at all.

This week rounded up with a fabulous night of great fashion and support for the Cashel Lions Club last Friday at Bru Bore who set the stage with some amazing fashion from the county and beyond.

This is their annual event and each year are so delighted with the support they receive from the Cashel community.

With lots of amazing stores, Prosecco and endless gifts on the night there was something for everyone.

Our best dressed finalists stole the show with some great looks but there could only be one winner in the end and that was Maree O’Dwyer, Cashel.

Her fantastic prize an overnight stay for two, leisure club use, afternoon tea and spa treatments which was kindly sponsored by Clonmel Park Hotel.

The runners up also received afternoon tea for two.

Thank you too all who supported on the night.

Chat next week,

Gretta Xxx