Get Glam with Gret: Check out these winter wardrobe saviours

Hello everyone and welcome back after a great midterm off! The kids are back to school and the next stop is Santa can you believe it?

Before we get to the must have Christmas gifts this year, here’s a look at what is trending this November!

First up check mate: Everyone is taking inspiration from the ultimate 90’s film Clueless this season! From trousers to full on co-ords the preppy look is certainly hard to avoid. Check out (excuse the pun) this gorgeous mini check dress available from Daverns Cashel, pictured top! Layering a knit polo underneath and tights with ankle boots will create a more winter wardrobe ready look.

Knee boots: A winter must have this season! Available in lots of stylish colours and heel height - block is definitely the comfiest, so if you're on the hunt go comfort.

Nudes and camel tones : I spoke about these shades again a few weeks ago as they are a super flattering base colour for winter! Stylish and chic simply layer with faux fur for those extra cold days!

All looks shown are from Daverns of Cashel and whether you're looking for a muted outfit or an extravagant look you’ll find something to set your winter wardrobe alight!

