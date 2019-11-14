Get Glam with Gret: Celebrations as my column turns one year old

Hello everyone!

I cannot believe that I’m writing to you all on my one year anniversary with my lifestyle column for the county!

It has been such an amazing, eye opening first year with both the Tipperary Star and The Nationalist and one I am thoroughly grateful for!

From week to week the page has grown and to hear it first hand from readers that they continue to enjoy reading the piece each week I thank you all so much! May you continue reading and supporting the page for some time to come!

Christmas shopping

Christmas buzz is starting and shopping lists are beginning to take place! Shopping local as always is very important and there are some amazing gift stores and boutiques to shop for in all our local towns.

Over the next few weeks I’ll be chatting gift ideas from all over the county!

So whether you’re looking for that personal gift or that sought after Christmas toy be sure to read my blog page to check them out!

First up on the gift ideas this season I’m stocking local and thinking skin care for us ladies and even the men in our lives!

There are so many great gift ideas on the market but one with a huge background and great results is this fabulous set from Pestle & Mortar (50€).

Hydration is key for a winter glow this season and this set has the key elements to get your skin right available at Gallaghers on the Green in Tipperary Town.

A second gifting idea this week focuses on giving a personal touch at Christmas which is so important. These beautiful gift ideas pictured above are from Guestbook Studio (you can find her on Facebook Instagram and Etsy) located in Thurles.

They are such a fabulous idea! From framed family trees to little sayings, there’s a gift for everyone.

Chat next week!

Lots of love,

Gretta Xxx