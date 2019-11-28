Tis the Season to be at The Great Horse & Jockey Bake Off with Rory O’Connell

Excitement is building for the return of the Great Horse & Jockey Bake Off with the much loved chef Rory O’Connell from Ballymaloe Cookery School. He is famed with making cooking look fun and can be found as guest chef on the top television shows.

Rory’s long-anticipated first cookbook 'Master It' was received to critical acclaim. He has also recently been the recipient of the Ambassador of the Year award from Good Food Ireland.

Having spent more than twenty years cooking in the world's finest kitchens, Rory O'Connell is uniquely equipped to share his expertise and knowledge with others. His entertaining yet exacting style of teaching is a favourite with people. His first ever TV series 'How to Cook well', based on his cookbook, aired recently on Irish TV. Rory will be guiding us through some festive favourite recipes in a live Cookery Demonstration and then the audience will be a part of the judging of our Great Horse & Jockey Bake off where the entrants will have brought their version of an Alternative Christmas Cake.

Join us for what promises to be a spectacular festive evening on Thursday, December 5. This event is one not to be missed and promises to get anyone in the festive spirit this Christmas. The event will begin at 6.30pm with the warm welcome of Mince Pies and Mulled Wine and then it will be sit back, relax and enjoy the live cookery demonstration with Rory O’Connell which will start at 7.00pm sharp.

The judging of the Bake Off will follow and the evening promises to be a festive feature for anyone’s calendar. If you want to be a part of the evening, contact the Horse & Jockey Hotel at 0504 44192 or email info@horseand

jockeyhotel.com. Tickets are €25 each.