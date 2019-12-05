Get Glam with Gret: It's the season for glitz and glamour

Hello everyone and welcome to the first column of December and can you all believe we are now in the final month of 2019!

Such a fast year and only going to get faster!

It is full on shopping season at the moment with Christmas buying the top priority, whether it’s online or your shopping locally there’s money to be spent and lots of it!



But as it’s the season dressing for the Christmas parties which are in full swing, glitz and glam will be the topic of style for many the upcoming event! If your looking for a blazer or a dress there is something to suit all our styles!! I’ve tried some various looks over the last few weeks showcasing a mix and match of ideas!!

As the season is short don’t get swallowed up in over buying for the glitz look remember something you purchased last year will still be as current now as last! Sequins never go out of fashion!

Happy shopping and chat next week!

Lots of love, Gretta xxx