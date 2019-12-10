Rosanna Davison’s top fashion tips for Winter’s Ladies Day at Naas Racecourse

Model, best-selling author, nutritionist and new mother, Rosanna Davison has given her top tips ahead of one the biggest winter racing fashion events of the new year, as she prepares to take a central role in the Grade 1 Lawlor’s of Naas Novice Hurdle and Winter’s Ladies Day at Naas Racecourse on Sunday, January 5.

The Grade 1 Lawlor’s of Naas Novice Hurdle is the first major race of 2020 and will have a total prize fund of €90,000. It is a great indicator of what horses are set to make waves on the racing scene over the remainder of the season.

Rosanna will be the celebrity judge for the Best Dressed Lady competition on the day, which promises to deliver some amazing prizes to the lucky winner and those who are named as runner-up.

The best dressed lady on the day will win a luxurious Suite stay at Lawlor’s of Naas Town Centre Hotel, €1,500 worth of hairdressing and accessories from Alan Keville for Hair and a €1,500 voucher from Residence Day Spa in Naas. There will also be hair and spa vouchers from the two fashion partners for four runners up on the day as well as a voucher for lunch for two in Lawlor’s Bistro.

Rosanna will be supported in her search for stylish, ‘winter glam’ outfits by a representative of each of the fashion sponsors and by Anna Fortune, Commercial Manager of The Kildare Post and Leinster Leader who is the media partner for the race day.

Speaking ahead of the big day, Rosanna said “Due to the time of year, I will be keeping an eye out for those who are able to combine comfort and warmth with style. I think people always look their best when they are at ease in what they are wearing”.

Here are Rosanna’s five top tips ahead of the Grade 1 Lawlor’s of Naas Novice Hurdle and Winter’s Ladies Day.

Dress for the weather

Wear something that you know you will be comfortable in for a winter race meet. Racewear should be elegant and classy and keep you warm. Always remember that a dress isn’t your only choice when it comes to dressing for the races, you can always opt for an elegant jumpsuit or a trouser suit.

Accessories

Ladies should take advantage of accessories such as hats, scarves and gloves to top off their outfit with some ‘winter glam’.

Wear something on your head

The style of hat for this time of year can vary greatly so you can have a bit of fun with that, but if hats aren’t your thing you could possibly wear a fascinator, head piece or elegant hair accessory.

Colour

It might be January, but you can always bring a little colour to the track. Garments such as a nice bright scarf can provide colour and a little warmth.

Think about your footwear

Choosing footwear for the races is always one of the most important decisions. Do not wear anything with a taller heel than you’re used to. Winter boots can be stylish, warm and elegant, as can classic court shoes. Maybe best to avoid strappy sandals, think about the weather and your own comfort!

There are seven races on the card on January 5. The first race goes to post at 12:50pm. Admission tickets are €15 and a range of hospitality packages are also available. For further information, to purchase tickets or hospitality packages call Naas Racecourse on (045) 897391 or visit www.naasracecourse.com