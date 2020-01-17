Nenagh design company to showcase in Paris

John Hanly & Co. Ltd, located at Ballyartela Woollen Mills just outside Nenagh, will have their latest work showcased along with four other Irish design and craft businesses as part of the Design Ireland stand at MAISON&OBJET Paris which takes place from January 17 to 21.

Design Ireland is presented by Design & Crafts Council Ireland.

Celebrating 125 years in the textile business, John Hanly & Co. Ltd specialise in the manufacture of scarves, throws and fabrics in wool, cashmere, lambswool, mohair and natural fibres.

The art of weaving has developed using modern technology and machinery and Hanly now manufacture fabrics and accessories for top brands, designers and quality retailers around the world.

This is the third time they will exhibit at M&O Paris.

Last year the Tipperary based family business achieved considerable worldwide attention after the Duchess of Cambridge was pictured wearing a Dubarry Bracken Heath jacket made with fabric from John Hanly & Co.

Other fans of the Irish label include actor Ryan Reynolds.